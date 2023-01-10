The New Indian Pizza Depot restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found multiple violations at New Indian Pizza Depot, located at 3373 28a Avenue NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There is evidence of a mouse infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Mouse droppings are present on food, food preparation surfaces, food packaging, counters, and under and on shelving units where food and food packaging is being stored.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on December 9, including a verbal order on December 5.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including a “significant amount mouse droppings in the dry storage areas, bar area, behind equipment, underneath grills, ovens, and coolers.”

“There are multiple holes located in the walls in the facility, including holes that were made by mice in the bar area, bathrooms, dry storage areas and hallway,” read the AHS order.

“There is food visibly contaminated with rodent droppings and urine present in the kitchen and dry storage areas.”

Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including working with “a licensed Pest Control Company and building owner to implement and maintain an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program within the facility to eliminate the pest infestation.”

New Indian Pizza Depot

Address: 3373 28a Avenue NW, Edmonton