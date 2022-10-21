Amid backlash, Matthew Good denies saying unvaccinated people should be shot (VIDEO)

Vancouver’s own Matthew Good received a ton of backlash after a video clip of him went viral on multiple social media platforms.

The clip was recorded at a concert in Nanaimo, BC. During his performance, Good begins to talk about people who “protested in front of hospitals.”

“I guess what I’m saying is that I’d like to put those people on planes and fly them to the Congo and they can get off and, like, 14-year-olds can fire AK-47s at them,” the musician says, and the crowd at the venue fluctuates between cheers and boos.

Most viewers believe that when Good mentioned these protesters, he was talking about those speaking against the COVID-19 vaccines and refusing to take them. That train of thought makes sense, as anti-vax groups made the news across the nation multiple times throughout the course of the pandemic for protesting in front of hospitals.

Several news websites that covered the video clip blatantly stated that Good was speaking about anti-vax protesters.

But most of them have revised their posts on the matter since Good provided a statement to iHeartRadio.ca, saying people misunderstood him.

“At no time did I mention unvaccinated people or vaccines. I don’t even know where that came from, and I would never argue that a person does not have the right to govern their own body,” Good said.

“I was talking about people who believe they are living in tyranny in Canada, and yes, I did say I would like to put those people on planes to the Congo, and when they got off 14-year-olds with AK-47s could fire at them, so they know what living in a real tyranny is like.”

He added that he was simply making a point about real tyranny and used an extreme, hyperbolic example to illustrate it. He does not actually want people to get shot. “That’s ludicrous. The whole thing is ludicrous.”

Good, whose 16-stop Canadian tour begins on November 10, also said that he was shocked at the kind of coverage Canadian media outlets were giving him.

“They did not reach out for a comment or to confirm what I said, they just further took out of context a post from Twitter. It’s really mind-boggling.”

What are your thoughts?