NBC News gets backlash for "bizarre" tweet about "Jeopardy!" champ Mattea Roach

Canadian tutor Mattea Roach is being covered in the media left and right for her ongoing winning streak on Jeopardy! — but not all coverage is being received positively.

On Monday, NBC News shared a story about the Halifax-born Toronto resident’s achievement on the game show. Roach just completed her 15th winning day.

“The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history,” NBC News tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted with comment over 360 times, and people are describing it as “bizarre,” saying Roach’s sexuality is irrelevant in the context of her performance on Jeopardy!.

What a bizarre thing to include. No one cares if she’s a lesbian. Shame on @NBCNews #jeopardy https://t.co/1xAQueEHsL — Janet Lore (@ScanetJanet) April 26, 2022

“Have you highlighted the orientation of other successful guests on the show?” a writer from Toronto asked NBC.

What the hell does her sexuality have to do with anything? Does it somehow improve her ability to answer questions correctly? Have you highlighted the orientation of other successful guests on the show? https://t.co/Y7lyeF2W6e — Sandy R. Stuckless (@SandyRStuckless) April 26, 2022

Oddly enough, I never once heard NBC News report on “Totally straight Ken Jennings” in all his time on the show. — TheReal_DanielA (@THE_RealDanielA) April 25, 2022

I hear heterosexual Elon Musk bought Twitter today. — Chad Sewich (@ChadSewich) April 25, 2022

Others critiqued the tweet with some jest and sarcasm, saying that “lesbian tutor” sounded like a job title for someone who teaches lesbians.

It is good that this Jeopardy contestant helps so many lesbians with their studies! https://t.co/wXy18XTNPh — Shawn Micallef (@shawnmicallef) April 26, 2022

Some commenters also pointed out that NBC skipped mentioning Roach by name in the tweet completely, simply calling her “the 23-year-old lesbian tutor.”

she tutors lesbians and will remain nameless https://t.co/EUYDY01zJH — Jenn Jefferys (@JennJefferys) April 26, 2022

Wow, could you be a bigger loser!!!! How about her name!! https://t.co/54WIv2UF7d — Cindy M Vash (@vashcindy1) April 26, 2022

good for her, she could probably use the money, her business model of only tutoring lesbians is probably not sustainable. https://t.co/Cm0nn3LIhz — Dr. Richard 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 26, 2022

A few readers have reasoned that NBC was possibly attempting to highlight her sexual orientation for lesbian representation in the media.

