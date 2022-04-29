NewsCanadaHollywood NorthPop CultureMedia

People are asking NBC News to apologize to "Jeopardy!" champ Mattea Roach

Apr 29 2022, 4:45 pm

Apr 29 2022, 4:45 pm
People are asking NBC News to apologize to "Jeopardy!" champ Mattea Roach
Jeopardy!/YouTube

Days after NBC News’ controversial tweet about Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach, fans continue to demand an apology on the reigning champion’s behalf.

On Monday, NBC News shared a story about the Halifax-born Toronto resident’s achievement on the game show. Roach had just completed her 15th winning day and has since won three more games.

“The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history,” NBC News had tweeted.

The tweet is flooded with over 2,200 replies times. People described it as “bizarre,” saying Roach’s sexuality is irrelevant in the context of her performance on Jeopardy!, and that NBC News must apologize to the contestant.

Four days in, there is neither a public apology from NBC News — but there also isn’t any comment on the issue from Roach herself.

But fans are still quite upset on her behalf and are calling on NBC News to delete the tweet.

Some have even tagged the trivia star, who appears to be quite active on Twitter.

Though she has tweeted about other media mentions/interviews, Roach has not acknowledged the article’s existence, let alone the controversy around the way it was phrased.

Are fans taking too much liberty and speaking over Roach?

What are your thoughts?

