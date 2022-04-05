"I thought it was kind of kinky": Man charged after masturbating four times on commercial flight

Trigger warning: This story contains graphic eyewitness description about a man masturbating on a plane. Reader discretion is advised.

A man aboard a Southwest Airlines commercial flight was caught masturbating four times in front of a passenger during the three-hour journey, and is now facing charges.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast detailed what went on in flight 3814, headed from Seattle, Washington, to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. A female eyewitness saw Antonio Sherrod McGarity masturbating in her immediate view.

After he fell asleep for an hour, she alerted in-flight staff, who moved her to another seat and called police to investigate the incident upon the flight’s arrival in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested the offender at Sky Harbor International Airport as soon as the flight landed. He’s now facing multiple federal charges.

According to the female witness, McGarity began masturbating soon after the plane took off. To get evidence, she snapped photos of him in the act with his pants and shorts down.

While she was doing so, McGarity apparently asked her if she minded that he was masturbating, to which the woman replied, “It really doesn’t matter.”

The man took this response as approval, as he later told police officers that he thought it was “kind of kinky” and didn’t think he was doing anything wrong or making the female passenger uncomfortable by masturbating on four occasions, the criminal complaint document states.

Other disturbing details in the court document state that the witness saw McGarity using both hands to masturbate. She also believes that he ejaculated because he “licked a white substance from his fingers.”

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson gave a statement to The Daily Beast, confirming that McGarity has been placed on their No-Fly list and banned from travelling on Southwest for life.

He has been charged under the federal law against lewd, indecent, and obscene acts on aircrafts.