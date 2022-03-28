Health Canada keeps seizing "poppers" from sex shops

After a recall last month involving a number of sexual enhancement and workout supplements, Health Canada is expanding the list.

In an update posted online on Monday, March 28, dozens more products sold in BC and Alberta have been added to the recall.

Health Canada says, “Various unauthorized health products promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, as ‘poppers,’ or for lightening skin or treating skin conditions (such as eczema or psoriasis)” are part of this expanded list.

Earlier this month, Health Canada released an extensive list of products that it seized and warned the public about.

The agency said many of the products contain tadalafil, which is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

It’s only supposed to be used under the advice of a health care professional because it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure if you’re taking nitrate drugs.

These are just some of the products on the updated advisory. You can find the full list and location of where the products were sold on the Health Canada website.

You can check with Health Canada for more information and to help you shop for safer adult products.

If you have purchased any of these products, you’re being told to stop using them and consult your healthcare professional if you have health concerns.

With files from Sarah Anderson