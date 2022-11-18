"Inflation is real": Local hub fundraising to afford high rent and remain open

A local community hub is asking for the public’s help to keep its doors open so it can continue to support Indigenous and underrepresented artists in Vancouver.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Massy Arts Society pay rent in the historic Ming Wo building it moved into last year.

“Massy Arts Society has hosted over 100 events–poetry nights, workshops, readings and talks–70% of which were organized by Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ2IA+, Women and Communities of Colour (400+ in Massy Books & Massy Arts lifetime!),” the fundraiser reads.

“Recently, we received our first big grant, which funds our Massy Voices Salon Series – a year-long literary extravaganza, including readings, workshops, and talks. Unfortunately, this funding doesn’t pay for overhead costs such as rent or CARFAC rates to our artists.”

Romila Barryman, a Community Engagement Coordinator at the Massey Arts Society, admits with a laugh that “inflation is real.”

“And we’re feeling it as an organization,” she added.

In a video posted online by the organization, Barryman explains that the space existing in itself makes a “monumental difference for the creative scene” in Vancouver.

She stresses, “It’s not an afterthought to cater to BIPOC and over-excluded artists and authors. It is our priority.”

For some artists and authors, the Massy Art Society is a launching pad for their first novel or exhibit.

To keep its doors open, it hopes to raise $15,000 to help subsidize the rent at 23 East Pender for the following year.

“We’re considering the realities of inflation and rent increases and looking to our community to help us keep our space alive,” the fundraiser reads.

Subsidizing the upcoming costs will also allow the art society to provide over $10,000 of in-kind support and offer its venue by donation to authors, artists, poets and facilitators. Most events will also continue to be free to attend.

Nearly $2,000 has been raised for the Massy Art Society as of Thursday afternoon.