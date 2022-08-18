The largest superyacht of its kind was spotted in BC (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Another day and another superyacht appears in the wild waters of BC, but this beast of a vessel is the largest of its kind.

The superyacht in question, named the M5, was spotted along Vancouver Island, with some video footage showing the vessel travelling along Pender Island.

It’s the largest single-masted sailing yacht in the world according to Boat International.

The superyacht — which according to Boat International is owned by a Texan named Rod Lewis, who works in the oil business — was recently parked at Mill Bay Marina which is located in Mill Bay, BC, approximately an hour away from Victoria.

Boat International did a deep dive on the M5 a couple of years ago, and we’re glad they did, because this ship is absolutely bonkers.

The Billionaires Club believes that the yacht is worth an estimated US$50 million.

You could practically fit a Vancouver-sized apartment inside one of the lounges on the M5. It’s a sight to behold from the exterior, made evident by this Aquatic BC video.

Yes, that is a float plane that’s parked at the front of the massive ship.

The superyacht even features its own library.

Boat International notes that the M5 is one of only two sailing yachts in the 70- to 80-metre size range. The ship can actually accommodate 12 guests in seven staterooms.

While it’s not as large as the 100-metre, $250 million superyacht spotted in North Vancouver in June, the M5 certainly has its own flair, charm, and purpose.

The M5: