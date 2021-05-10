News

Dashcam captures dramatic crash near Massey Tunnel (VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
May 10 2021, 11:13 am
Dashcam captures dramatic crash near Massey Tunnel (VIDEO)
Massey Tunnel

A dramatic crash near the Massey Tunnel on Friday was captured on dashcam.

In the video, posted to Reddit, a vehicle can be seen jumping the centre median and narrowly missing another vehicle before it crashed head-on into the vehicle with the dashcam.

The crash closed the only southbound lane in the tunnel, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond RCMP for further information.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT