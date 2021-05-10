Dashcam captures dramatic crash near Massey Tunnel (VIDEO)

A dramatic crash near the Massey Tunnel on Friday was captured on dashcam.

In the video, posted to Reddit, a vehicle can be seen jumping the centre median and narrowly missing another vehicle before it crashed head-on into the vehicle with the dashcam.

The crash closed the only southbound lane in the tunnel, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 SB Vehicle incident has the only southbound lane in the #MasseyTunnel closed. NB left lane has re opened. Emergency crews on scene. Expect major delays. #Richmond #Delta — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 7, 2021

Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond RCMP for further information.