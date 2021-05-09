IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Burnaby following a fatal shooting in the city on Saturday night.

According to IHIT, the shooting occurred in the area of 13 Avenue and 6 Street, near the border with New Westminster, around 7 pm on May 8.

One man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, investigators revealed on social media.

IHIT is heading out to #BurnabyBC for a fatal shooting that occurred this evening at 7pm near 13 Ave and 6 St. One man was taken to hospital and has since died of his injuries. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 9, 2021

Anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP, or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

Daily Hive has reached out to IHIT and Burnaby RCMP and will update this story accordingly.