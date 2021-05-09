IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Burnaby following a fatal shooting in the city on Saturday night.
According to IHIT, the shooting occurred in the area of 13 Avenue and 6 Street, near the border with New Westminster, around 7 pm on May 8.
One man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, investigators revealed on social media.
Anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP, or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.
Daily Hive has reached out to IHIT and Burnaby RCMP and will update this story accordingly.