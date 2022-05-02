NewsCanadaCrime

Police unveil man who said he was an undercover cop to get laid at massage parlour

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged for posing as a police officer after he was denied free sexual services at a massage parlour.

Jenisan Jeyakumar of Markham, Ontario, visited a massage parlour and “demanded sexual services for free,” according to York Regional Police’s news release.

“When he was refused, he alleged that he was an undercover police officer,” officials said.

The incident took place on April 8.

Police responded to a dispute call at a massage parlour in Markham and quickly learned what had gone down as soon as they arrived.

They confirmed that “undercover police officer” Jeyakumar is not a police officer. Furthermore, the Markham resident is not employed in law enforcement in any capacity whatsoever.

Jeyakumar’s photo has been released to ensure that no further incidents have occurred, York Regional Police said.

