Masks now mandatory while watching games at BC Place

BC’s new mask mandate will extend to spectators at BC Place.

Masks will need to be worn by fans at all times while in the stadium, except while eating or drinking in assigned seats, a spokesperson from PavCo confirmed in an email to Daily Hive.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have updated their match day safety page, which now includes the mandatory wearing of masks for fans. The BC Lions will be doing the same.

“Masks are mandatory at BC Place,” the Whitecaps say on their match day page. “From our August 29 match onwards, fans 12 and older must wear a mask while in the stadium. Masks, covering the nose and mouth, must be worn at all times except when you are eating/drinking in your assigned seat. This rule will apply regardless of whether the BC Place roof is open or closed.”

The Lions and Whitecaps welcomed fans back to BC Place last week for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. Masks were optional, with most fans opting not to wear one.

Despite its retractable roof, BC Place is considered an indoor venue by Vancouver Coastal Health. Proof of vaccination will soon be required to enter the stadium, with one dose needed by September 13 and both shots by October 24.

The Whitecaps and Lions have both publicly supported the decision to require proof of vaccination.

“The club applauds this decision and encourages all eligible British Columbians to get vaccinated,” the Whitecaps said. “This new order will provide confidence to supporters that those around them are also vaccinated. We are working with our partners at BC Place and will provide more detail when they are available.”

“We are very supportive of the announcement that vaccine passports will be required to attend sporting events, and that mask mandates have returned,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

The next Whitecaps home match is this Sunday, against Real Salt Lake. The Lions don’t return home until September 11.