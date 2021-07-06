Mary Simon named Canada’s 30th governor general

Canada named a new governor general Tuesday morning, and she’s the first Indigenous person to hold the post.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Mary Simon would take over the post from during a news conference.

“I am honoured, humbled, and ready to be Canada’s firs Indigenous governor general,” Simon said. “I can confidently say my appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada. And and important step forward on the long path toward reconciliation.”

Simon is an Inuk woman and former Canadian diplomat. She is Canada’s 30th governor general.

She was born in northern Quebec, and Inuktitut is her first language. She learned English at a federal government day school, and was not given the opportunity to learn French as a child.

She said Tuesday that she’s committed to learning French for her role as Governor General.

“During my time as Governor General I will work every day toward promoting healing and wellness across Canadian society,” she said, including coming “to terms with the atrocities of our collective past that we are learning more about.”

Former governor general Julie Payette resigned from her position in January following reports that she created a toxic work environment.