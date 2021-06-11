June is Indigenous History Month, and a great first step to reconciliation is reading resources and books to get informed.

Lucky for us, the Vancouver Public Library (VPL) has curated an essential reading list for 2021 to learn more about Indigenous history.

The 11 books included in the list feature stories that delve into the history of Indigenous people in Canada and amplify Indigenous voices.

Here are 11 essential reads to learn more about Indigenous history:

Highway of Tears

About: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Author: Jessica McDiarmid

Amazon | Chapters | VPL

Stories From the Magic Canoe of Wa’xaid

About: Cultural teachings from Xenaksiala elder Wax’aid-Cecil Paul – a memoir and a history of the Haisla and of the Kitlope – the largest temperate rainforest watershed in the world.

Author: Cecil Paul

Amazon | Chapters | VPL

21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act

About: Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw writer and cultural sensitivity trainer – Robert Joseph – provides an indispensable guide to understanding the Indian Act and the repercussions that this legal document has had for generations of Indigenous people in Canada.

Author: Robert P.C. Joseph

Amazon | Chapters | VPL

A National Crime

About: A comprehensive text on the Canadian residential school system that incorporates archival materials to highlight the government’s agenda, and its oppression, abuse and death of Indigenous peoples.

Author: John S. Milloy

Amazon | Chapters | VPL

Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada About: The first volume of a seven-volume series, this report summarizes the results of a six-year investigation into Canada’s Residential School System for Aboriginal children. It demonstrates the colonial intentions of the system to destroy indigenous culture in Canada, and reports on testimony from survivors of the egregious human rights violations suffered as a result. It concludes with 94 recommendations to address the continuing legacy of residential schools.

Author: Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Amazon | Chapters | VPL Up Ghost River About: Recounting the experiences of Edmund Metatawabin, former Chief of Fort Albany First Nation, this compelling memoir delves into the author’s experiences of residential schools, alcoholism and trauma. The book then transitions into a story of activism and recovering from the wounds of the past.

Author: Edmund Metatawabin Amazon | Chapters | VPL They Called Me Number One About: Chief Bev Sellars’ frank and poignant memoir recounts her years at St. Joseph’s Mission, a church-run residential school in Williams Lake, BC. Chief Sellers tells the tale of three generations of women who attended the school, interweaving the personal histories of her grandmother and her mother with her own.

Author: Bev Sellars Amazon | Chapters | VPL The Education of Augie Merasty About: As a child, Joseph “Augie” Merasty experienced firsthand the government’s policy of “aggressive assimilation” dished out at the church-run St Terese Residential School in Sturgeon Landing. Now in his late 80s, Merasty has published a memoir of his experiences with the assistance of author David Carpenter.

Author: Joseph Auguste Merasty Amazon | Chapters | VPL Behind Closed Doors About: Thirty-two people share their experiences at the Kamloops Indian Residential School which operated from 1893-1979.

Author: Various Indigenous voices Amazon | Chapters | VPL Broken Circle About: Theodore Fontaine lost his family and freedom just after his seventh birthday when his parents were forced to leave him at an Indian residential school by order of the Roman Catholic Church and the Government of Canada. He shares his journey of self-exploration and healing as he grew up, all while trying to deal with the losses and abuse endured.

Author: Theodore Fontaine Amazon | Chapters | VPL Resistance and Renewal About: 13 elders who attended the Indian Residential School in Kamloops between 1907-1967, are interviewed about daily life at the school.

Author: Celia Haig-Brown Amazon | Chapters | VPL In addition to these great reading recommendations, the VPL has put together a list of resources that can be useful to learn more about Indigenous history.

Online Reads:

24- hour National Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866 925-4419