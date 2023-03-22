EventsNewsMovies & TVCurated

Marvel S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience temporarily closed in Burnaby

Mar 22 2023, 9:30 pm
The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience just opened in Burnaby, only to suddenly close.

While the attraction, located at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby, opened on Friday, March 3, it had to close soon after.

Organizers confirmed to Daily Hive that the exhibit is “temporarily closed due to fire code safety issues,” and their team is “optimistic” that they will reopen in the next few days.

In a tweet, the City of Burnaby said that the exhibit was “occupied without first getting a building permit, and upon City inspection, several building and fire code safety issues were identified.”

“Therefore, the fire department ordered them to cease operations,” said the City.

According to an update from The Amazing Brentwood, the experience is temporarily closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Ticket holders can expect to be contacted by Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. to reschedule. Guests can reach out for assistance by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-800-441-0819.

Daily Hive reached out to the Burnaby Fire Department for more information and will update this story.

The exhibit was slated to be open until May 28, 2023.

More to come…

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a Daily Hive community partner.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
