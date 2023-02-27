Markstrom misses Flames practice to welcome his first child

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom wasn’t at practice today for the Calgary Flames, but there was a fairly good reason for his absence from the team.

On Monday, Markstrom and his partner, Amanda Östervall, welcomed their first child into the world, a boy.

“Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom will not participate in today’s practice,” the Flames announced in a tweet. “He and his partner Amanda welcomed their first child, a baby boy, this morning. Congratulations Marky and Amanda!”

Both Markstrom and Östervall hail from the town of Gavle, Sweden.

“Hi son, I hope you get the beauty from your mother and the ability to sleep from your father. We are so happy and can’t wait for your arrival,” Markstrom wrote in an Instagram post on September 5 announcing Östervall’s pregnancy.

Östervall and Markstrom announced their engagement this past December.

It’s Markstrom’s third season in Calgary, coming over after a career with stints in both Vancouver (parts of seven seasons) and Florida (parts of four seasons).

But it’s admittedly been a trying year for the 33-year-old Swede, as Markstrom has a 15-15-7 record in 39 games with a goals against average of 2.96 and a save percentage of .888 this season. He is signed on a six-year deal that runs through the 2025-26 season, with an annual average value of $6 million per year.

Calgary is scheduled to face off against the Boston Bruins at home tomorrow, with puck drop set for the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 pm MT. No starter for the Flames has been announced. The two teams faced off once already earlier this season in Boston, with the Bruins coming out on top by a 3-1 score.

Keep your eyes targeted for those first baby pictures to drop at some point over the coming days and weeks.