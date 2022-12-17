Flames goalie Markstrom gets engaged to girlfriend Amanda Östervall

Jacob Markstrom is officially off the market.

Now-fiancee Amanda Östervall announced her engagement to the Calgary Flames goaltender on Instagram on Friday. The engagement came the same day the Flames held their annual family Christmas skate.

“WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!! ❤️” Östervall wrote in the post.

It’s been a big few months for the couple from Gävle, Sweden.

The pair announced in September that they are expecting their first child — a boy.

“Hi son, I hope you get the beauty from your mother and the ability to sleep from your father. We are so happy and can’t wait for your arrival,” Markstrom wrote in an Instagram post on September 5.

Markstrom, who is in the third season of a six-year, $36 million contract with the Flames, is 8-8-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in 21 starts this season.

The 32-year-old is 177-160-47 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 399 career games with the Flames and Vancouver Canucks, and was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season.