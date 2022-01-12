A look inside: America's most expensive home is up for sale (PHOTOS)

Twenty-one bedrooms, 49 bathrooms, and five swimming pools: these are just some of the amenities found in the most expensive home listing to come out of the US.

Known as “The One,” the 105,000-square-foot megamansion is listed at $295 million. It officially hit the market on Monday, and if it sells for the asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the US.

“Ten years in the making, The One is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world,” reads the listing. “A home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles, cementing The One in a class of its own.”

Located in Bel Air, Los Angeles, the mansion is certainly fit for a “fresh prince.” Built on a levelled mountain, the property sits on 3.8 acres with a magnificent 360-degree view of the Pacific Ocean, downtown LA and surrounding mountains.

The amenities are the epitome of opulence: a massive nightclub, full-service salon and spa, a private movie theatre that seats 40 guests, a bowling alley, and a 10,000 bottle wine cellar. And that’s just the inside!

The outdoor amenities include a 400-foot private outdoor running track with a “glass-walled view of the city”; a covered deck, spa, and entertainment space; a putting green; and all of that is surrounded by a moat. Name it, and the mansion probably has it.

According to CNBC, the mansion has had a long history of lawsuits and debt. Built by Hollywood-producer-turned-developer Nile Niami, he aimed to sell it for $500 million. However, as Niami’s debt grew to more than $180 million, the mansion was placed into receivership last year.

If it doesn’t sell, the home is set to go on the auction block on February 28 as part of a bankruptcy agreement.

If you want to feel even more broke, here are more photos of the extravagant home: