"Not quite enough": Mark McMorris thanks Canada after crashing out at Olympics

Snowboarder Mark McMorris wasn’t able to pick up a second medal up for Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Competing in the big air event where Canadian Max Parrot won the bronze medal, McMorris fell on his final two runs to eventually finish in 10th place in the final.

Mark McMorris goes hard but can't pull it out. The Canadian won't find the podium in men's big air.

The 28-year Regina native landed his first run of the final with a score of 80.50, but crashed out on his final two attempts to finish well out of medal contention.

With each rider’s top two runs counting for their total score, the two crashes eliminated the three-time Olympic medallist from the competition.

“Nothing worse than that like fourth [or] fifth position,” McMorris told CBC. “So I wanted to make sure. If I land my stuff, I’m on the podium.”

Parrot and McMorris finished in the gold and bronze positions last week in slopestyle, the first two of six snowboarding medals at the Olympics for Canada.

“Thank you for the support,” McMorris said. “That was fun.”

McMorris didn’t seem to have any regrets from going for broke.

“I’m happy I went for it,” McMorris added. “Not quite enough on that last one. I was almost there. Maybe a little more airtime [and I would’ve landed it]. I’m happy I went faster than that second run.”

McMorris, who has picked up the bronze medal in the slopestyle event at three consecutive Olympics, told Daily Hive in an interview last month he’s considering making a run at the 2026 Olympics, where he would be 32. For now, his Beijing journey ends with one medal.

“Definitely gave myself a good shot at it but it’s a little too much on my heels,” McMorris said. “I don’t know. Close. But back to the drawing board.”