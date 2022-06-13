Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress appears to be damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it

Kim Kardashian’s controversial decision to wear and alter an iconic dress first donned by Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala may have changed its condition forever.

The 60-year-old garment was designed for Monroe, who wore it back in 1962 when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy.

The garment was loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, who purchased the gown for a whopping $4.8 million at a 2016 auction.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection on Instagram shared before and after photos of the gown, which now resides at Ripley’s Hollywood location, and it appears there may be some damage to it.

The account captioned the photos, “Just in case you missed it…Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread.”

Some crystals in the photos do appear to be missing with others looking quite loose on the gown.

Fans of the legendary actress flooded the comments with their sadness and anger over the decision to let Kim Kardashian wear the dress and the appearance of damage to the gown.

“So sad that this has happened. I can’t believe anyone was allowed to wear this very special historical piece 🥲”, commented one user, while another stated, “If you really loved Marilyn you would have preserved the integrity of the garment. It’s ruined forever now.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed she tried on another Monroe dress, changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 the night of the Met Gala.