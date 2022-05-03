CuratedCelebrities

"Playing with history": people are upset Kim Kardashian “ruined” Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress

May 3 2022, 3:12 pm
@KimKardashian / Twittter

History is meant to be preserved, not recycled.

That seems to be the general consensus regarding Kim Kardashian’s controversial decision to wear — and alter — an iconic dress first donned by Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala.

The gown, which Kardashian called “stunning” and “skintight”, is adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. The 60-year-old garment was designed for Monroe, who wore it back in 1962 when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy.

Monroe’s sultry presidential serenade — which has been parodied in pop culture countless times — became one of the most emblematic and unforgettable moments of the 20th century. The moment also sparked rumours about the more-than-friendly nature of Monroe and Kennedy’s relationship.

As a result, the flashy dress (which was considered provocative at the time) is considered to be one of the actress’s most iconic looks. It was also one of her last, unfortunately, as she passed away that very same year.

This week, the garment was loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, who purchased the gown for a whopping $4.8 million at a 2016 auction.

Now, many have been quick to criticize Kardashian’s decision to modify the dress and change its historical context. Here are some notable Twitter reactions.

