Kim Kardashian's team fought for their lives to fit her butt into Marilyn Monroe's dress (VIDEO)

Behind-the-scenes footage has emerged showing what went on to get Kim Kardashian into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala this week.

Kim bought Monroe’s dress from Ripley’s museum in Orlando for millions of dollars and had it tailored to fit her body, causing the internet to erupt into discourse about tweaking a piece of history.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! documented the surgeon-like precision it took for a team of multiple people to squeeze all that internet-breaking Kardashian cake into the vintage gown.

TMZ obtained the video and boy, does it sound like an ordeal in the emergency room.

“Kim, push! Kim, push!” one fitter exclaims like a midwife in distress.

“Push what?” Kim asks.

“Push your ass!”

“Like, where?” Kim responds — understandably so.

“IN!” he tells her.

After several minutes of blood, sweat, and tears, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing the historic Marilyn Monroe gown, but there’s a huge gaping hole on her butt — no pun intended.

The team discusses whether they should cover up the gap with fur to make the dress look presentable on the royal derriere.

“Should I go to the gym…?” a puzzled, internally panicking Kim asks her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Oh yeah, did we mention her new boo was in the room? He’s just there being Kim’s cheerleader, doing things to make her laugh, and vibing in a corner.

At the end of the tense video, Operation Butt Gala comes to an end. Kim sighs in relief and finally smiles.

The beauty mogul was seen wearing the dress at the Met Gala without any fur, so it’s safe to say a lot more work went into altering it after the video was filmed.

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

