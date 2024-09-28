Marie-Philip Poulin is marrying her Team Canada teammate today

Team Canada teammates Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey are set to tie the knot later this afternoon.

The happy couple became engaged in May 2023, and Philip Poulin shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers.

“So… this happened,” Poulin captioned the post. “Best question I ever asked. She said OUI.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29)

Shortly after, Stacey also posted a photo celebrating their engagement with the caption, “You, me, oui, forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Stacey (@laurastacey7)



The couple, who have been together for several years, have had plenty of success on the ice for Canada, including a gold medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Poulin hit a historic feat in those games, becoming the first Canadian hockey player to score in four Olympic gold-medal games (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Both Poulin and Stacey play for PWHL Montreal and are coming off extremely impressive seasons. Poulin’s 23 points led the team in scoring, while Stacey’s 18 were tied for second with Erin Ambrose.

Expect to see plenty of pictures in the days to come, both from Philip Poulin and Stacey and from the many friends and family who will be in attendance.