Cultural attractions and institutions are a key fabric of any major university campus, and that feature will be further broadened at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby campus with the addition of a brand new purpose-built art museum.

Construction officially began Tuesday on the new Marianne and Edward Gibson Art Museum, which will be located at the heart of SFU Burnaby — where the academic campus transitions into the UniverCity neighbourhood. It will replace the parking lot for Strand Hall, right next to the main bus loop and the future Burnaby Mountain gondola terminal.

“The Marianne and Edward Gibson Art Museum will support our academic mission and enrich the experience of SFU students, faculty, and staff while also acting as a vibrant community hub that attracts art lovers from far and wide,” said SFU President Joy Johnson in a statement.

The facility will have 12,000 sq ft of free exhibition and programming space, providing a major replacement to the existing SFU Gallery and improving access to the university’s collection of 5,800 modern and contemporary paintings, photographs, sculptures, works on paper, and large public installations. This specifically includes a courtyard, salon, forum, and an art studio.

The design by Hariri Pontarini Architects was chosen in a competition.

It will also be home to new artist-led learning and community engagement offerings, such as artist residencies, hands-on sessions with grade school and university students, and weekend family programs.

Additionally, a large indoor common area will accommodate performances, readings, screenings, and other community-focused events.

The museum’s name recognizes an unspecified major donation made by Marianne Gibson and the late Edward Gibson, who joined SFU as a charter faculty member in 1965 and was director of SFU Gallery between 1986 and 1997. The project has raised a total of $23 million from donors to date, and its total budget is about $26.3 million.

“Seeing Edward’s unique vision for art, learning, and community at SFU finally being realized is profoundly meaningful,” said Marianne. “Art reflects the world, sparks connection and meaning, and of course, community. I’m filled with excitement for this museum to continue to bring British Columbian arts and culture to the faculty, staff, and students of SFU, as well as to the community of the Lower Mainland and the province.”

The new art museum, which is part of SFU Burnaby’s campus plan, is expected to open by early 2025. It is also located in close proximity to the 2015-built Trottier Observatory and the future First People’s Gathering House, which is currently under construction.