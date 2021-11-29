Marchand suspended three games for "dangerous" hit on Canucks player

Brad Marchand has been suspended by the NHL for the seventh time in his career.

After a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, the Boston Bruins forward has received a three-game suspension.

Marchand slew-footed Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday night’s game. The act went undetected by the referees, but not by Sportsnet’s John Garrett, who called it a “dangerous, dirty play.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety released a video explaining the suspension, calling it a “dangerous” play. The video noted that Marchand kicked out Ekman-Larsson’s right leg, while also using his upper body to cause the Canucks blueliner to “fall dangerously to the ice.”

Marchand will lose $91,875 in salary while he’s out of the lineup.

This isn’t the first time Marchand has been suspended for slew-footing, and it’s the second time Marchand has received a multi-game ban for something he’s done to a Canucks player. Back in 2012, Marchand received a five-game suspension for a low-bridge hit on Sami Salo, in the game famously dubbed “Game 8.”

More to come…