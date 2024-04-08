Indoor eclipse? NHL game interrupted by sudden blast of sunlight

As millions look forward to Monday’s total eclipse, a solar phenomenon came a little earlier than expected for those in attendance at an NHL game over the weekend.

During Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena, an abnormal interruption occurred in the first period as sunshine hit the ice rink, illuminating the visiting team’s net.

Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo, whose crease was covered by the bright rays, complained to a referee about his lack of vision, leading to a stoppage in play.

Sunlight was bleeding into Capital One arena and blinding Joonas Korpisalo☀️ pic.twitter.com/Bm8gcdQD0t — BarDown (@BarDown) April 7, 2024

As seen on TSN’s broadcast, the sunlight was entering through one of the arena’s upper gates, hitting Korpisalo directly in the eyes.

With the play stopped, players and referees gathered around the Finnish netminder, laughing at the bizarre interruption after the whistle.

Fortunately, it didn’t take too long for someone at Capital One Arena to block the light with a curtain, allowing the game to resume.

While the distraction could have worked in the Capitals’ favour, the Ottawa goalie quickly recovered, with his team taking the game in overtime by a 3-2 score. The 29-year-old stopped 20 out of 22 shots, posting a .909 SV% on the night.

The win has made it more difficult for the Capitals, who are in the middle of the NHL playoff race, to grab the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The sun has not fully set on their season, though, with five games remaining on their schedule.

As for Korpisalo, perhaps the old adage is true: Some athletes really do perform best when they’re under the spotlight.