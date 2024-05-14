Vancouver home sold for $2.5M under asking price after numerous listings

A Vancouver home located in the bougie neighbourhood of Shaughnessy sold for $2.5 million under its initial asking price.

1238 Balfour Avenue was initially listed for $13,800,000. It was then listed again at $11,800,000 but eventually sold for $11,300,000, according to Zealty.

It sold for well above the assessed value, which BC Assessment has recently pegged at $8,329,000.

The home is large and glamorous, the kind of mansion you’d probably expect to see in Shaughnessy.

This fancy home was listed numerous times, dating back to May 2020, when it was listed at $14,800,000. It was re-listed for $13,880,000 later that same year before the listing was terminated.

In March 2021, it was listed at $12,880,000 before again being terminated later that year.

Before selling, the luxurious property was on the market for 80 days.

Calling the large mansion spacious would be an understatement, as it features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 7,377 sq ft of space.

The listing refers to the home as a “timeless masterpiece,” and Zealty suggests the property is 112 years old. If that is indeed accurate, the home has obviously seen extensive renovations.

The home features a wok kitchen and a sweet home theatre.

It certainly looks the part of a Vancouver home that’s worth the millions it sold for despite selling so much under the asking price.

