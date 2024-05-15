All-gender washrooms and free period products coming to BC Ferries

Ahead of an expectedly busy summer, BC Ferries announced that it is upgrading vessels and terminals to make travelling more accessible and inclusive.

According to BC Ferries, customers will have more access to menstrual supplies, all-gender washrooms, and more accessible signage.

This comes after it joined United Way BC’s Period Promise to provide free period products aboard its vessels and at terminals.

“These initiatives are more than just enhancements to our services; they represent our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the diverse needs of all our customers,” said Lindsay Matthews, vice president of public affairs and marketing at BC Ferries.

The ferry operator added that it will convert more than 300 public and employee single-use washrooms on ships and at shore facilities by the end of this fiscal year “to improve accessibility.”

After receiving customer feedback, BC Ferries added that it will enhance accessibility on all vessels by introducing Braille washroom signs that adhere to Canadian guidelines.

“This move is part of a broader effort to prepare for a seamless travel experience this summer, with full implementation by Spring 2025,” a BC Ferries statement reads.