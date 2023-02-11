Maple Leafs have trade interest in Canucks' Tyler Myers: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be in the Tyler Myers sweepstakes.

The Maple Leafs have shown interest in the Vancouver Canucks defenceman, according to Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period.

“Sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs have some interest in Tyler Myers from the Canucks. We’ll see where it goes but the two sides have talked this week,” Gaffar tweeted Friday.

Myers has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and a -7 rating in 49 games with the Canucks this season, and 335 points (88 goals, 247 assists) in 889 games over 14 seasons with Vancouver, the Winnipeg Jets, and Buffalo Sabres.

“He’s played some great games,” former Canucks coach and current TNT analyst Bruce Boudreau said on NHL Network. “Such a big body, good stick. I think he would help. My biggest worry is his contract. If it was Toronto, if they can afford to get him in there. And there’s a history with Dermott trade.”

The 33-year-old Myers has one season remaining on a five-year, $30 million contract with an average annual value of $6 million he signed with the Canucks in 2019. He also has a modified no-trade clause in his deal, and a $5 million signing bonus due next season.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet speculated the Canucks, who moved on from captain Bo Horvat before the All-Star break, could look to move the likes of Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko, and Myers.

“I think there’s other players on that team that are going to be traded, too. I think Boeser is going to be dealt. I think at some point in time, Myers will be dealt, whether it’s this year or after his bonus is due in the summer. I think they are going to try to move some other players out,” Friedman told Tim Micallef on Tim & Friends.

The Maple Leafs have just under $300,000 in cap space.

Toronto is second in the Atlantic Division with a 32-13-8 record for 72 points and a .679 points percentage.