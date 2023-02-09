SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Maple Leafs sign Conor Timmins to a multi-year contract extension

Conor Timmins is sticking around.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday that they’ve signed Timmins to a two-year extension with an average annual value of $1.1 million per season.

Timmons was set to be a restricted free agent at season’s end.

The 24-year-old from St. Catherines, Ontario, has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas last November.

Timmins was originally selected in the second round (No. 32) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

