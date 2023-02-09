Agent for Boeser confirms two teams linked to the Canucks forward: report

Brock Boeser could be the next member of the Vancouver Canucks on the move.

Boeser has been long rumoured to be on the trade block and the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild appear to be two candidates to land the Canucks forward, according to Boeser’s agent.

“Boeser’s name has been linked to many trade destinations, but the Devils and Wild make the most sense. His agent, Ben Hankinson, told Postmedia on Monday he continues to help the Canucks hockey operations department find a destination and that he has talked to New Jersey and Minnesota,” Ben Kuzma wrote earlier this week.

“Hankinson also said those clubs have shown interest, but there are a lot of moving parts.”

The agent was given permission to seek a trade on behalf of Boeser in December, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Boeser has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 43 games this season and 287 points (130 goals, 157 assists) in 367 games over parts of seven seasons in Vancouver.

The 25-year-old is in the first season of a three-year contract with an average annual value of $6.65 million.

The Wild has a projected cap space of over $3.7 million this year, with $59.4 million dedicated to 14 contracts for the 2023-24 season. The Devils have no projected cap space this year, and $44.4 million on 10 contracts tied to next season.

The Canucks have already traded captain Bo Horvat, with the team expected to “put a ton of players out there” — including Boeser, Tyler Myers, and Thatcher Demko — according to Friedman.

Vancouver is sixth in the Pacific Division with a 20-27-4 record for 44 points and a .431 points percentage.

The Canucks sit 26th overall in the NHL and have a 6.5% shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and North Vancouver, British Columbia, product and consensus top pick Connor Bedard.