Canucks undecided on whether or not they'll trade Luke Schenn: report

Luke Schenn may not necessarily be on the move.

The Vancouver Canucks, who made waves by optioning captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders just prior to the NHL All-Star break, have not decided whether or not they’ll move defenceman Luke Schenn prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Schenn is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end with a cap hit of $850,000.

“I think that decision is going to go right to the wire in this case,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading on Thursday. “And I think it’s going to come down to the quality of the offer on the table versus the fact that Luke Schenn is a popular guy with that team. He’s a leader and, in the wake of Bo Horvat being traded, that’s certainly important.

“New coach Rick Tocchet values the presence of Luke Schenn and Luke Schenn himself has indicated to management that he is fine with staying put and even signing an extension. So to me, this is going to come down to what’s on the table. Is it worth moving the pending UFA, or do we keep him around? I think we wait till March 2 or March 3 for that.”

Schenn is a right-shot, two-time Stanley Cup winner, and the NHL’s leader with 244 hits. He has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 51 games for the Canucks this season.

The Calgary Flames have been among the teams linked to the 33-year-old blueliner.

Vancouver is sixth in the Pacific Division with a 21-27-4 record for 46 points and a .442 points percentage. They sit 26th overall in the NHL with a 6.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the right to select consensus top prospect, North Vancouver product Connor Bedard.