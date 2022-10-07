“Welcome to Tim Hortons, how can I help you?” Leafs forward Michael Bunting said, as fellow teammate William Nylander coached him through his Tim Hortons drive-thru debut.

Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs took over the Tim Hortons drive-thru today, as the season opener approaches this upcoming Wednesday, October 12. Naturally, this was absolutely comical, to say the least.

“It’s on us, because hockey is back in Toronto,” Bunting said, as he handed a Tims order on the house to a lucky customer.

The good fortune didn’t end there, though, as tickets to a game and even a jersey were handed out to the surprise of an oncoming guest at the drive-thru.

It was then time for some more shenanigans, as Maple Leafs superstars Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly pulled up in wigged disguises to place orders of their own and raise a little hell.

“Got a bit of an order here for ya’,” Matthews said in a hysterical accent. “Hey, start complaining,” Rielly advised.

“What’s up you scumbags, can I get a coffee?” Matthews said as he rolled in for some more drive-thru mayhem. Turns out, the order was a little too much for the new employees to handle.

The two decided to then head inside the establishment and ask for a manager, as they were evidently unpleased with their fellow teammates’ service.

The takeover was a treat for all, as the players quickly realized they were better suited for their jobs on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs open up their season in Montreal against the rival Canadiens on October 12.