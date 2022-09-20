Leafs reveal new Milk jersey ads and hockey fans had jokes

The Toronto Milk — er, Maple Leafs have introduced a jersey sponsor.

Today, the Leafs announced a multi-year partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, with the patch “Milk” to appear on all their jerseys moving forward.

“Given our pride in our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the immense benefits of milk to both elite and everyday athletes, it’s a perfect fit to see the blue-and-white Milk logo on the Maple Leafs’ iconic blue-and-white sweaters,” said Jordan Vader, senior vice president of global partnerships at MLSE. “Alongside MLSE and DFO’s shared values of support for grassroots initiatives, we look forward to further grow our partnership to reach the next generation of fans and give back to communities across Ontario.”

Sure, there’s a bit of confusion, but really, well, it’s just promoting… milk.

It’s no big-name bank, oil corporation, or confusing crypto ad.

It’s a little silly, but it blends into the colours of the jersey well. It’s simply… Milk. As far as jersey sponsorships go, it’s a relatively tame one.

To support healthy active living, community programming and access to hockey for players and fans everywhere. We’re proud to announce @OntarioDairy as our jersey patch partner. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2022

And while there was a bit of initial outrage at the deal, most people seemed to have a good laugh, all things considered.

But you better believe hockey fans — both from the Leafs and elsewhere had plenty to say about it.

Spoiled milk, bad in warm temperatures, you name it, someone made the joke. Here are some of our favourite reactions from around the internet.

Leafs already putting their Milk jersey ad to good use 💀🥛 pic.twitter.com/tGoRx6f6sM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 20, 2022

Once again the Leafs are the NHL's cash cow — milk (@mostlyleafies) September 20, 2022

Milk Chances Leafs win Cup 🤝 2% — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) September 20, 2022

The leafs having “Milk” advertised on their jersey is kinda ironic since the organization has been milking us for years — Tommy (@TommyRyan26) September 20, 2022

The Leafs are sponsored by Milk because they're both garbage in warm temperatures. https://t.co/x36dsTGPMl — Mike (@HabsLaughs) September 20, 2022

Nothing spoils in the summer like milk https://t.co/IQPPfIJtMY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 20, 2022

people might be annoyed there’s a new ad on the Leafs jersey, but at this point it’s done and there’s no point crying over spilled milk — katie (@itsmitchmarney) September 20, 2022

"Ontario Milk and The Leafs: Immune to market forces since 1965" https://t.co/wbyNV9IIPg — Chap (@Chapperton) September 20, 2022

Can't wait to yell "he needs some milk" at the TV when a Leafs player is having a rough game. — Rob Wong (@RobWong34) September 20, 2022

Fitting for when their season goes sour — Brandon Fink (@The_Finkinator) September 20, 2022

Word on the street is they’re even painting the ice white next season.