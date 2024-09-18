There's an online map of all the forest service roads in BC

If you’re hoping to play in Beautiful BC this fall, there are some hidden gems perfect for the off-roading enthusiast or well-equipped trail lover.

Not all hot springs, hikes, and beautiful nature spots are connected to Metro Vancouver by paved roads. To get to some adventures, drivers must use forest service roads, sometimes called logging roads, to get there.

The BC government has an online map of all forest service roads in the province with information about whether they’re open, closed, or dealing with environmental hazards.

It’s a great resource to check out before heading into the backcountry to make sure the route you’re taking is open.

Some roads are subject to Motor Vehicle Act closures during certain parts of the year — often winter or spring months. Other roads are currently dealing with washouts or other problems making them impassable.

The BC government also lists some rules and best practices for driving on forest service roads. Traffic travelling “up” should move out of the way to allow drivers heading downward space to pass safely.

In the absence of a posted speed limit, drivers should assume the speed limit on forest service roads is 80 kilometres per hour. But slowing down and driving to conditions takes precedence — especially when roads are muddy or wet.

Industrial trucks also typically use radios to communicate. Tuning in to the appropriate frequency can be helpful to listen for other vehicles coming down the road.