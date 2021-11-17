Man suspected of threatening strangers with scissors charged: VPD

A man suspected of threatening strangers with scissors in Vancouver has been charged.

The Vancouver Police Department says the 36-year-old man allegedly threatened multiple people with a pair of scissors in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday night.

The man has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

A Vancouver resident was walking his dog along Seymour Street around 6:30 pm when a man approached him. Police say the man was yelling and threatening him with a pair of scissors.

“The victim was able to get to a place of safety and call for help,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

Following this incident, the suspect proceeded to enter a community centre near Seymour and Helmcken streets, where he again began to threaten people with scissors.

“Despite how frightening this experience was, the victims were able to call police immediately and ask for help,” added Constable Visintin.

Police were then able to locate and arrest the suspect before anyone was injured.

Vancouver Police have identified the suspect as Clifford Scott Kay, who is also accused of assault in connection with an incident on October 21 that took place at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

During that incident, a man was arrested after allegedly threatening to stab a stranger with a needle.

Kay will remain in custody until his next court appearance.