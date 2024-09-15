NewsWeather

Here's Vancouver's weather forecast for the last week of summer

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Sep 15 2024, 5:07 pm
Here's Vancouver's weather forecast for the last week of summer
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

That’s it, folks. We’re approaching the last few days of summer, and the fall season officially kicks next Sunday.

Since last week, temperatures have gradually dipped and will continue this week. However, the teeter-tottering-like weather pattern expected in the Vancouver area will, at the very least, continue to bring us some sun before summer officially ends.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the week is expected to kick off with mainly clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers Sunday morning before it clears in the afternoon.

When folks return to work Monday, it’s expected to be a mainly sunny day with a high of 19°C.

Tuesday and Friday is when ECCC predicts it will rain in Vancouver during the day and overnight.

Apart from that, we could have some lovely sunny days on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

ECCC

While a mix of fall and summer-like weather is sprinkled throughout the week, temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side, ranging from 19°C to as low as 16°C during the day this week. The evenings could be as low as 9°C, according to ECCC.

Are you ready for fall? If so, what are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

