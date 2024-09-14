International students across Canada will soon be impacted by new rules that will enforce a 24-hour cap on the number of hours they can work.

The government announced the new working hours rule in April. At the time of the announcement, it was shared that the 24-hour limit would come into effect this September.

The exact date for the rule has yet to be announced. Daily Hive has reached out to IRCC for an exact timeline but did not hear back in time for publishing.

Currently, international students are allowed to work off-campus for 20 hours per week while school is in session and full-time during scheduled breaks.

The 20-hour limit came into effect on May 1, 2024, after the federal government ended its temporary policy that enabled students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller shared in April that reintroducing a working hours limit would ensure that students focus primarily on their studies.

“Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed,” said Miller.

“However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work.”

The impending federal rule will allow students to work an extra four hours per week during the semester, up from the current limit. However, students will still be allowed to work full-time during scheduled breaks under the new rule.

At the time of the announcement, the move received mixed reactions.

International students are an exploited segment of the workforce. This will only compel them to work under the table. There is already a huge premium on hiring Canadians for nearly all desirable jobs. The solution to housing and unemployment is helping businesses compete. — FrontierJatt (@SatlujAthabasca) April 29, 2024

Why are they even allowed to work, period? They’re here on a student visa only. — SoundBite_Guy 🇮🇹 🇨🇦 (@SoundBite_Guy) April 29, 2024

This was a responsible decision; it allows current students a few more hours during the school year, and sets the tone for all new international students coming to Canada. This change coupled with the new SP eligibility rules will help combat exploitation — Richelle Greathouse (@HumeGreathouse) April 29, 2024

@MarcMillerVM We demand work permit extension for 2024!!! Students are auffering from great stress as there work permit are expiring ! — Manjot Singh (@ManjotSing3500) April 29, 2024

