More charges laid after deadly stabbing at North Vancouver library

Nearly six months after a horrific series of stabbings at North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Library, additional charges have now been laid against the suspect.

The tragic incident took place on March 27. Multiple victims were stabbed inside the library, as well as outside of the building.

In total, six people were taken to the hospital and one woman succumbed to her injuries. The victims included five women and one man, between 22-years-old and 78-years-old.

On Wednesday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that the suspect, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo, was charged with five additional counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

These charges were officially laid on September 16 and are in addition to a second-degree murder charge that was laid on March 28.

“This was a tragic incident that has shaken all of us and we share the families and community’s grief and outrage,” says IHIT Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi in an emailed statement. “We want to acknowledge all the first responders and commend the civilians who cared for the injured.”

“These additional charges are a result of the dedication and perseverance of the investigating officers and are a testament to the partnership IHIT has with the North Vancouver RCMP and the Lynn Valley community.”

No further details are being released at this moment as the matter is now before the court.