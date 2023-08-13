Man shot in the face at Surrey bus stop by stranger: RCMP

RCMP said yesterday, around noon, officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered a man with gunshot wounds in his face.

The incident happened in a busy area in the Fleetwood area at a bus stop.

RCMP explained a 38-year-old man was at a bus stop near Fraser Highway and 152nd Street when he bumped into a stranger on a bike.

“There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim (the 38-year-old), hitting him in the face,” a statement from Mounties reads.

The man was immediately transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and RCMP confirmed this incident has no connection to the ongoing gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP is now searching for the suspect, described as a man who is about 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build, dirty blonde hair and a light beard.

“The suspect was wearing a dark hoody, dark board shorts, a man purse and holding a blue bag with empty cans and riding a bike at the time of the incident,” RCMP add.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.