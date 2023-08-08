Father of five identified as fatal Granville Street stabbing victim

Vancouver police have named the victim of last week’s fatal stabbing on the Granville Strip.

Const. Tania Visintin, VPD media relations officer, said in a news release that the 32-year-old victim of the early-morning stabbing on August 4 was José Kaze. He lived in Surrey.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Visintin said. “Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

A GoFundMe has been started in memory of Kaze and is being shared on social media by those who knew him. The fundraiser organizers say he leaves behind five young children.

“He was their rock, their protector, and their provider,” his friend Arezou Roozbeh wrote. “His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”

Roozbeh wrote money gathered from the GoFundMe will benefit Kaze’s children. Daily Hive has reached out to the GoFundMe organizers for comment, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.