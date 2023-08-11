A video that was widely shared on social media showing a driver swerving into oncoming traffic near Lillooet, BC, has prompted a police investigation.

The video was taken by a TikToker travelling behind the car in question, and the creator was concerned the driver may have been drunk. The video shows the SUV travelling in the middle of the road, nearly crashing into oncoming cars, and finally veering off the road into a ditch.

“When we first drove up behind them, they were stopped in the centre of our lane,” the creator said in the video. “I thought they were either going to get in a head-on collision or drive off the road.”

Cpl. James Grandy with the BC RCMP told Daily Hive that a 36-year-old woman from Kamloops was arrested at the scene on August 7 in the Ten Mile Slide area north of Lillooet on Highway 99.

No one was seriously hurt in the collision, but the driver was found to have more than the allowable blood alcohol limit. Mounties have submitted impaired driving charges to the BC Prosecution Service.

The woman was released from custody after being arrested but has an upcoming court appearance.