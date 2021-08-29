Thirty-five-year-old man injured in "targeted" shooting in Surrey

A 35-year-old man has been injured in what police described as a “targeted” shooting in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a residence in the 9100 block of 148th Street around 3:30 am on August 29 for reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition with injuries that police described as “non life-threatening.”

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this incident is targeted and there is no risk to the public,” Surrey RCMP said.

“There is also no indication that this incident is related to the lower mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the are taken between 3:00 and 4:00 am on August 29, is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2021-131168.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS.