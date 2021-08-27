Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on Granville Island

Charges have been laid against a 42-year-old man after he allegedly groped a child at the Granville Island Public Market.

The incident took place on August 13. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, reported that she had been groped and sexually assaulted at the market.

She had contacted police after they shared information surrounding a series of sexual assaults near the Vancouver Seawall on August 17.

The suspect, Derek Sangris, was arrested on Tuesday. Sangris has had charges of sexual assault and sexual interference approved against him by the BC Prosecution Service.

VPD says that they’re continuing to investigate the possibility of a connection between the August 13 incident and the ones that occurred on August 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.