A suspicious man with a “round belly” approached two girls last week and reportedly tried to lure them into his car.

The incident occurred on October 14 in Coquitlam. RCMP says that the suspect approached two girls who were walking home from school near Central Avenue and Mary Hill Road.

“This suspect was standing next to a white four-door sedan and asked the girls if they wanted to go to Walmart to buy cookies,” RCMP says in a release.

Police say that the girls did the right thing by running away.

The suspect is described as Caucasian and approximately 5’10” with a round belly. He’s believed to be half-bald with dark hair, a goatee, and a high-pitched voice. At the time of the incident, he wore a black shirt.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area of Central Avenue and Mary Hill Road on October 14 between 3 and 4 pm is asked to contact RCMP. Investigators are looking for both the suspect in question and the white four-door sedan he was standing near.