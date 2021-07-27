The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is hoping the public will assist in the ongoing investigation of a gang-related homicide and vehicle fire that took place in Langley, BC.

According to IHIT, on the evening of July 21 around 7 pm, Langley RCMP responded to a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of 197 Street. The fire was extinguished, revealing a deceased victim inside the burned vehicle. The vehicle was a red Ford F150 with body-kit modifications.

The victim has now been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Roy from Vancouver.

Roy’s family has been notified, and IHIT investigators confirm that Roy was known to the police.

Roy had a criminal record and was connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. This is believed to be a targeted gang-related incident.

“There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a statement. “We ask for those people to come forward.”

IHIT worked with ICBC, Langley RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected].