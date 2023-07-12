Suspect chased into Surrey forest during hours-long Highway 99 closure

A traffic stop took a dramatic turn last night after the driver fled the scene into a nearby Surrey forest.

According to a news release from Surrey RCMP, a Mercedes CLS550 at King George Boulevard and Highway 10 was stopped during the evening on July 11 by Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET).

During the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle sped away from the police. It was later located on Highway 99, south of the Serpentine River overpass.

Events escalated further as the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the neighbouring Surrey forest.

The incident forced police to block northbound traffic along King George Boulevard, much to the frustration of commuters.

Are they searching for someone? Been sitting here for 40 minutes now crazy — G (@gorldest) July 12, 2023

The driver has since been identified as a 44-year-old man from Langley. An extensive search for the driver was conducted but to no avail.

SGET, alongside help from frontline officers and assistance from Integrated Police Dog Services (PDS), Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (LMDERT) and Delta Police Department (DPD) did not locate the man.

A warrant is being sought for the driver’s arrest after evidence of drug trafficking was located.

However, the public is being reassured that this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to their safety.

As the search for the suspect continues, Surrey RCMP is asking that anyone with any information contact them at 604-599-0502, quoting File 23-115317. This includes potential dashcam footage of the area.