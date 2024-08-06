News

Man drowns near Porteau Cove on BC Day long weekend

Megan Devlin
Aug 6 2024, 8:57 pm
Porteau Cove/Squamish RCMP

A journey into the water of Howe Sound ended in tragedy over the BC Day long weekend.

Squamish RCMP says one man is dead after drowning at Porteau Cove Provincial Park on August 4.

The park’s gates were closed to the public midday Saturday as emergency responders rushed to the scene. A BC Parks staff member minding the gate told Daily Hive the matter was “life and death.”

Paramedics and bystanders tried lifesaving measures, but sadly the man died at the scene.

Squamish RCMP would like to thank all those who assisted in the rescue attempt,” Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this man during this tragic incident.”

The victim’s family has been notified and his identity has not been released by police. RCMP have determined there was nothing criminal about the death and have handed the case to the BC Coroners Service.

