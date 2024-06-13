BC Parks camping reseller gets busted for listings at Alice Lake and Porteau Cove

BC Parks recently cancelled someone’s camping reservations after investigating accusations they were reselling site bookings at two popular provincial parks this summer.

The person was found attempting to resell reservations at Alice Lake and Porteau Cove, two notoriously difficult-to-book parks in the Sea to Sky region less than a two-hour drive from Vancouver.

“BC Parks places a high priority on maintaining fair and equitable access to reservations for all users,” BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told Daily Hive.

Someone going by the name Max Choi on Facebook had listed an Alice Lake camping reservation on Facebook Marketplace for $40 plus the original booking cost, and a screenshot of the listing made it onto Reddit.

“And I was wondering why I could never get a camping reservation,” the Redditor said while uploading the picture.

Netizens were outraged by the flagrant disregard of BC Parks’ camping rules, voicing their frustrations on how difficult it is to secure campsites in the province.

“Every single time I’ve looked at this campground, it’s sold out. F*ck, this is infuriating,” one person wrote.

“Max Choi should have a lifetime ban from booking provincial campsites. It’s the only way to stop this,” said another.

BC Parks doesn’t allow reselling of campsites, and the person who made the reservation must occupy the campsite. Park rangers check ID, and if the person camping doesn’t match the reservation, the stay can be cancelled without a refund.

“BC Parks is currently reviewing its policies and technology to ensure that all possible measures are being taken to ensure fairness and equal access to camping in provincial parks,” the Ministry said. “BC Parks’ intention is to effectively take action against any unfair booking practices including the resale of campsites.”