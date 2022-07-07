Man seen damaging pride flag at Metro Vancouver church (VIDEO)

The Delta Police Department is looking for help identifying a man who was caught vandalizing a pride flag at a church.

The incident occurred at the Ladner United Church entrance. Delta police believe the suspect is a white male between 50 and 60 years old.

In the video, a man can be seen cautiously approaching the front entryway of Ladner United. He’s wearing a mask and holding some equipment.

The video cuts away for a moment before the man can be seen again, this time holding a long pole. The pole seems to have something sharp attached to the end of it. He takes several swipes at the flag and damages it creating a big gash right in the middle.

#DPD is requesting public assistance to help identify a suspect responsible for damaging a Pride Flag at the Ladner United Church entranceway.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened at this particular church. In 2019, a pride flag hanging at the very same church was defaced with black paint.

Delta police are hoping that the video helps lead to an identification of the suspect.

“The material cost of a flag is minimal, but the damage to the fabric of our community, again, is significant when someone intentionally damages a symbol of love, inclusivity, and pride,” said Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord in a statement.

This wasn’t the only pride flag damage. Other City of Delta pride flags on Ladner Trunk Road were also damaged.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Delta police at 604-946-4411.